Three probe bodies on N’ganj mosque blast

Three separate probe committees have been formed to investigate the explosion at a mosque in Fatullah in Narayanganj on Saturday. The committees were formed by Narayanganj district administration, Fire Service and Civil Defence and Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.Narayanganj DC Jasim Uddin said that a five-member committee has been formed led by district magistrate Khadiza Tahera Boby. The committee has been asked to submit the investigation report within five working days. Besides, the DC would give Tk 20,000 to the family of each dead for burial and Tk 10,000 for treatment of each victim.Titas Gas authorities have formed a five-member investigation committee, said Mofizul Islam, DGM of the company's Narayanganj office. Abdul Wahab, general manager of Titas Gas' Dhaka office, has been made the head of the committee.A four-member investigation committee led by Fire Service Director (Operations) Lieutenant Colonel Zillur Rahman has been asked to submit a report within 10 working days. The other membersof the inquiry committee are - Deputy Director of Dhaka Fire Service Debashish Barman, Deputy Director (Operations) Nur Hasan, and Deputy Assistant Director of Fire Service and Civil Defense Abdullah Arefin.More than 50 people suffered burn injuries as six of the air conditioners of the mosque exploded during Esha prayers in Fatullah, Narayanganj on Friday night. Later, 12 of them including the Muajjin of the mosque and a schoolboy died.