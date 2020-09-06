Video
21 mosque blast victims die  

16 injured in critical condition

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

TEARS KNOW NO BOUND: A mother of a deceased broke down in tears at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital on Saturday. A blast in a Narayanganj mosque claimed at least 21 lives. More pictures on page 12. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Death toll in the Narayanganj mosque blast rose to 21 on Saturday evening while the rest 16 persons were also reported to be in critical condition, according to doctors of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Coordinator of the Institute, confirmed the number of deaths due to the blast in the evening. All of them have died in the hospital.
He said a total of 21 injured people have so far lost their battle for life. Of them, identities of some victims could be disclosed. They were identified as Muazzin of the mosque Md Delwar, 48, Jewel, 7, Md Jamal, 40, Sabbir, 18, Jubayer, 18, Humayun Kabir, 70, Kuddus Bepari, 70, Md Ibrahim, 42, Mostafa Kamal, 34, Rifat, 18, and Junayet, 28.
Anxious family members and friends of Narayanganj mosque blast victimes were seen waiting for information of their near and dear ones outside the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital on Saturday. photo : Observer

Dr Samanta said 37 injured people were admitted to the hospital after the blast.
Although the authorities
were claiming it was an incident of air conditioner blast, the fire service authority claimed that the incident occurred due to accumulation of highly combustible methane gas inside the closed mosque which ignited due to an electric spark.
A fault in the underground gas pipeline was earlier detected and reported to the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd by the Mosque managing committee, it was learnt.
Fire Service and Civil Defence Department Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Al Arefin said they have found a gas pipeline under the mosque. They have found error in the pipeline while they were extinguishing the fire caused due to the blast during the prayer of Esha on Friday evening.
The local people claimed that the incident occurred for AC blast.
After the incident, the authorities concerned have formed four separate probe committees to investigate the incident and submit their reports to the higher authority.
Health Ministry's Health Services Division Secretary Abdul Mannan on Saturday visited the hospital where the burn victims have been undergoing treatment.
While talking to media during the visit, Mannan said the government will ensure the best and highest treatment for the burn victims.
Meanwhile, Religious Affairs Secretary Md Nurul Islam expressed his deep shock on the deadly blast that claimed 20 lives and seriously injured 17 others.
The hospital authority said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed them to ensure the best of treatment for the patients who suffered burn injuries in the Narayanganj incident.
Some 40 people suffered burn injuries as all the air conditioners of the mosque exploded during Esha prayers in the Baitul Salah Mosque at Talla of Fatullah in Narayanganj on Friday night.
Locals said the incident took place around 8:45pm at Baitus Salah Mosque when the devotees had just finished their obligatory Esha prayers.
Partho Shankar, the resident physician of the Burn Institute, had earlier confirmed that 20 persons, including a child, had succumbed to the injuries on Saturday.




