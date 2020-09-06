

Ensure best treatment for N'ganj burn patients: PM

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave the directive to ensure the best treatment for the patients," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

He said the Prime Minister is constantly enquiring about the condition of the burned patients.

The Prime Minister also expressed profound shock and sorrow at the loss of lives in the explosions. Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved families. She also wished early recovery of the injured.

At least 21 people, who suffered severe burn injuries in the AC blast at

Baitus Salah Jame Mosque at Fatulla in Narayanganj on Friday night, succumbed to their wounds at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in city on Saturday.









According to the locals, the incident took place as the AC inside the mosque exploded with a loud noise around 8:30pm, leaving at least 50 people injured. -UNB





