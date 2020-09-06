Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:36 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Would love to help India, China resolve border dispute: Trump

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

WASHINGTON, Sept 5: The United States is ready to help resolve the dispute between India and China over the mountain border running through the western Himalayas, President Donald Trump said on Friday.
Trump told reporters the situation was "very nasty," adding that the two countries were "going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand."
Both sides deployed additional forces along the frontier after a clash in June, during which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting.  The defence ministers of India and China held talks in Moscow on Friday, the highest level face-to-face political contact since tensions flared along the disputed mountain border in May.
In the meeting, Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe told his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh that New Delhi bears full responsibility for the current border tensions, according to China's state-backed Global Times newspaper.  India's defence ministry tweeted that the meeting lasted for 2 hours and 20 minutes, without giving out further details. A U.S. government source told Reuters in Washington the U.S. assessment is that neither China nor India are interested in pushing the dispute to the point that they would engage in war.   —REUTERS
Trump, asked about the dispute at a news briefing in the White House, said Washington was talking with both countries about what it could do to help defuse the situation.




"We stand ready to help with respect to China and India. If we can do anything, we would love to get involved and help," he said.
Trump has offered to mediate between the two nuclear-armed nations in the past. China has said that there is no need for a third party to mediate and India has also appeared cool to the idea.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Would love to help India, China resolve border dispute: Trump
Jatiya Kindergarten School-College and Cultural Institution
India becomes third country to pass four million coronavirus cases
Metro rail's construction progressing fast with 49.15% completion
Corona infected JMC doctor airlifted to Dhaka
Journo stabbed to death in broad daylight in Dhamrai
Death toll rises to four in Ctg container depot blast
Myanmar seals off capital amid virus surge


Latest News
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Suspension of cricketersâ€™ practice at SBNCS may extend
Abu Osman Chowdhury laid to rest with state honor
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
Imam passes away, mosque explosion death toll rises to 20
Demolition of Delhiâ€™s slums will cause 'great distress': activists
500-year-old sturgeon found
'Govt arms shouldn't turn law enforcers into monsters'
Recovery with resentful Messi brings new complications for Barca
Russia defies sanctions threat over Navalny poisoning
Most Read News
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
War commander Abu Osman Chowdhury dies of coronavirus
Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH
Narayanganj mosque ACs explosion: Death toll rises to 11
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Narayanganj mosque explosion: 2 more die, 21 in critical condition
40 injured as mosque AC blasts in Fatullah
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
PM: Ensure best treatment for Nâ€™ganj burned patients
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft