Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:36 AM
latest
Home City News

DMP imposes restrictions centring JS session

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed some restrictions to make the 9th session of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) function smoothly.
During the session, carrying of all kinds of weapons, explosives, other harmful and polluting substances in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and its adjacent areas have been banned, according to a DMP statement issued on Saturday.
The statement, signed by DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam, said that any kind of meeting, procession, demonstration, etc along with carrying weapons and explosives have also been banned. The restrictions will come into effect from 12:00am midnight on Sunday as the 9th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad is set to begin from today.
The DMP circular said that the areas kept under the restrictions are: Mahakhali crossing of Mymensingh Road to Banglamotor crossing via Old Airport Road, western part of Banglamotor link road to Hotel Sonargaon road SAARC fountain, eastern part of Panthapath to Farmgate via Green Road link road, Shyamali crossing of Mirpur road to Dhanmondi 16 (old 27) link road, Rokeya Sarani link road to Bijoy Sarani Parjatan crossing via old 9th division (airplane) crossing, eastern part of Indira road to Manik Mia Avenue's western part and restricted area of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and all the roads and lanes in the areas.   -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP imposes restrictions centring JS session
DMP arrests 47 for selling, consuming drugs in city
Things left on footpaths, roads will be sold at auction: DNCC Mayor
Coronavirus wreaks havoc on routine vaccinations
Public health at risk as PHO found with excessive trans-fats in city: Study
UP member held for ‘raping’ girl in Sylhet
Bir Shreshtha Nur Mohammad’s death anniv today
Mobile X-Ray van launched to detect TB among Rohingyas


Latest News
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Suspension of cricketers’ practice at SBNCS may extend
Abu Osman Chowdhury laid to rest with state honor
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
Imam passes away, mosque explosion death toll rises to 20
Demolition of Delhi’s slums will cause 'great distress': activists
500-year-old sturgeon found
'Govt arms shouldn't turn law enforcers into monsters'
Recovery with resentful Messi brings new complications for Barca
Russia defies sanctions threat over Navalny poisoning
Most Read News
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
War commander Abu Osman Chowdhury dies of coronavirus
Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH
Narayanganj mosque ACs explosion: Death toll rises to 11
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Narayanganj mosque explosion: 2 more die, 21 in critical condition
40 injured as mosque AC blasts in Fatullah
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft