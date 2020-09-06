DMP imposes restrictions centring JS session

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed some restrictions to make the 9th session of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) function smoothly.

During the session, carrying of all kinds of weapons, explosives, other harmful and polluting substances in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and its adjacent areas have been banned, according to a DMP statement issued on Saturday.

The statement, signed by DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam, said that any kind of meeting, procession, demonstration, etc along with carrying weapons and explosives have also been banned. The restrictions will come into effect from 12:00am midnight on Sunday as the 9th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad is set to begin from today.

The DMP circular said that the areas kept under the restrictions are: Mahakhali crossing of Mymensingh Road to Banglamotor crossing via Old Airport Road, western part of Banglamotor link road to Hotel Sonargaon road SAARC fountain, eastern part of Panthapath to Farmgate via Green Road link road, Shyamali crossing of Mirpur road to Dhanmondi 16 (old 27) link road, Rokeya Sarani link road to Bijoy Sarani Parjatan crossing via old 9th division (airplane) crossing, eastern part of Indira road to Manik Mia Avenue's western part and restricted area of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and all the roads and lanes in the areas. -BSS