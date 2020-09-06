DMP arrests 47 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), in different anti-narcotics drives, arrested 47 people in the capital on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the last 24 hours till 6:00am of Saturday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the simultaneous drives starting at 6:00am on Friday.

A total of 3,773 piece of yaba tablets, 126 grams heroin, 545 grams hemp and two bottles of foreign wine were recovered from the arrested person's possession. -BSS







