Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:35 AM
City News

DMP arrests 47 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020

Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), in different anti-narcotics drives, arrested 47 people in the capital on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the last 24 hours till 6:00am of Saturday.
The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the simultaneous drives starting at 6:00am on Friday.
A total of 3,773 piece of yaba tablets, 126 grams heroin, 545 grams hemp and two bottles of foreign wine were recovered from the arrested person's possession.   -BSS


