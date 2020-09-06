Video
Sunday, 6 September, 2020
Things left on footpaths, roads will be sold at auction: DNCC Mayor

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) MayorAtiqul Islam on Friday warned that the authorities would sell any construction materials, shops or establishment at auction immediately which will be left on footpaths or roads.
The Mayor directed all the DNCC officials in a virtual meeting in this regard.
The auction programme and mobile courts will be operated from September 7, he said.
All public and private water bodies must be cleaned properly to secure city dwellers from mosquitoes, Islam said.
Besides, legal action will be taken against illegal billboards and advertisers, he added.      -UNB


