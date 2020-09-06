Video
Locate and remove deposits of all unsafe chemicals 

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

According to a lead report of this daily, one of the storage sheds of the Chattogram Port has been found full of expired inflammable chemicals kept undelivered since 2000.

A six-member enquiry team of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), Customs House, Environment Department, Bangladesh Navy and Explosive Department detected a total of 41 chemicals out of 136, and labelled these dangerous. However, the expired dangerous chemicals, weighing more than 5 tonnes have a strong possibility to explode any moment.

Following the horrifying Lebanon blast, we had clearly pointed out to prevent and ensure not to repeat such explosion in our country.

We sincerely thank, Port Authority, Customs House, Environment Department, Bangladesh Navy and Explosive Department for jointly conducting the operation to locate undelivered perilous and inflammable chemicals in Chattogram Port. Now the challenge is to remove and dump the chemicals as quickly possible, so to deter any potential disaster.

We believe such efficiently handled joint operations must be conducted throughout the entire country, and not be restricted within our river and sea ports. The recent operation also proves, sincerity and effective collaboration among state-run authorities can deliver positive results.

At the same time we would like to remind the government, ten years have passed after the chemical-induced devastating fire that claimed 126 lives. Authorities concerned have made little progress in relocating the unsafe chemical businesses and warehouses from Old Dhaka. Just last year another explosion marked 80 more deaths and countless injuries.

Despite initiating four projects at hand, our bureaucrats concerned have been evidently busy extending their timeframes while lining their pockets. The project undertaken in 2011 to establish a chemical industrial park at Boalkhali village in Munshiganj's Sirajdi khan upazila is nowhere near completion. Initially, the plan was to establish the park on 20 acres of land, it has now expanded to a whopping 308 acres.

Our message in short: These highly ambitious and costly projects undertaken by the government have little value to citizens unless they are implemented before more tragedy strikes.





Drawing bitter lessons from the past, the government must take a step forward  to immediately evaluate the status of these delayed projects and pinpoint why is it taking so long , and with spiralling cost to deliver on what has been promised to the people of Old Dhaka.

There is no room left to show excuses and escape responsibility, in the face of another potential disaster.



