Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:35 AM
Verdict on ownership of Hindu widow's property

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

In a historic verdict, the Bangladesh High Court has said that Hindu widows are entitled to share in all properties owned by their husbands and not just their homesteads. A single High Court bench of Justice Miftah Uddin Choudhury passed the order after finalizing a case in this regard.

The inheritance right of women with respect to her husband's property was guided by Property Act, 1937. The law deprived women of the right to inherit their husbands' properties. This act curtails the rights of Hindu women and the said historic verdict has come after 83 years.

According to the lower court, the widows had rights only to the area of the houses in which they lived, and not to agricultural property. Later, the district judge expressed a different opinion, that widows also had rights to agricultural land in the same manner in which their husbands had their rights. Then the matter came to the High Court and landmark decision came out.

However, as per the human rights activists, the said verdict was just a little progress and not a final achievement. They have to go long and it would be fruitful when it would be established and properly implemented.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Satish Sarker Road. Dhaka


