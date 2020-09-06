

Is tort of passing off fits to every kind of trademark infringement?



The tort of passing off is a wrong, a common law tort that protects the goodwill from misrepresentation of a trader. When someone makes consumers believe that their goods or services are attached to another business when they are not, it forms a ground to claim for passing off. The primary legislation ruling trademarks in Bangladesh is the Trademarks Act 2009.



Besides, Bangladesh is a signatory to the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property and the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights. Though the Trademark Act 2009 Act does not specify "passing off," yet in Section 24(2), says that the rights of action shall not be affected by any person for passing off goods or services as the goods or services of another person or the remedies in respect thereof.



Unlike trademarks, copyright, and registered designs, it does not hold a statutory basis; it also does not require registration to be effective. However, rights in passing off are still amazingly valuable because they protect one of the most worthy assets of a business, known as 'goodwill.' The term "Goodwill" means the brand reputation, which is built-up concerning specific goods or services and attracts customers.



Either an individual trader can hold it or sometimes shared traders as well. The principle holding the tort of passing off is that "A man is not to sell his goods under the pretence that they are the goods of another man" Perry v Truefitt (1842) 66 Beav 66, 49 E.R. 749. The main difference is that the trademark infringement deals with registered rights; yet, passing off with unregistered rights.



The virtues in an unregistered trademark can be enforced by the common law remedy of passing off, which can demonstrate by furnishing evidence of the existence of three main factors of passing off. Firstly, the plaintiff established goodwill; secondly, misrepresentation was done by the defendant; and thirdly, the diversion of customers began real, or threatened, damage to the plaintiff's reputation. There are various natures of misrepresentation, which will lead to passing off.



The people are deceived into believing that the defendant's goods or services are those of the claimant when they are not. Also, a form of misrepresentation is known as "reverse" passing off. Reverse passing off occurs when the defendant makes the public believe that the claimant's goods are its own. The Bristol Conservatories Ltd v Conservatories Custom Built Ltd [1989] R P C 455 52 case is the classic example.



Another form of misrepresentation is known as 'extended' passing off. When there is goodwill in a general class of goods, rather than in a specific brand; and, the defendant seeks passing off their goods as belonging to that class. It is correspondingly required to prove that the goods or services have a significant identity in the market. People should be influenced to acquire those goods because of the goodwill that the association lends to the goods.



The owner can either apply for an injunction to prevent the business from his goodwill or apply to have the infringing goods destroyed; also, he can sue for damages or seek account for lost profit.

There is both civil and criminal remedy for passing off, according to Section 73 of the trademark act 2009, the punishment for using a false trademark or for misleading consumers about the origin of the goods shall be punished with imprisonment for up to two years but not less than six months or a fine up to taka two lac but not less than fifty thousand, or both.



Further, for consequent conviction, imprisonment up to three years (not less than one year) or fine up to taka three (not less than one lac) or both. Besides, the Penal Code, 1860 by several sections (482, 483, 485, 486, 487, 488) provides that such an offender shall be punished with imprisonment of either description (simple or rigorous) for a term which may extend to three years, or fine, or with both.



In civil remedy, according to section 96 of trademark act 2009, any proprietor of a trademark, registered or unregistered, can bring an action against any person for passing off his goods or services; the court of District Judge shall entertain a suit in this regard. The relief the court may grant includes an injunction and at the plaintiff's option, either damages or an account of profits, together with or without any order to deliver-up the impugned marks for destruction.



For instance, if someone advertises their fast food business as "KFC Bangladesh," they may well be infringing KFC's trademarks. Nevertheless, it is highly unlikely a court would find that they were passing themselves off as attached to KFC in a business sense. It also can be helpful to bring passing off claims alongside trademark infringement claims. Though there have been instances where trademark claims have failed, passing off claims has proven successful.



However, passing off claims can be challenging to prove because claimants need to show that at least some of the public is at risk of confusion between the two businesses. Furthermore, it is not always easy to show that a misrepresentation has been made.



Conclusively, the tort of passing off is an inherent right that can be used to protect the goodwill in a wide range of situations. Frequently people remain confused concerning the registration matter, though the fact that nothing needs to be registered to enforce the passing off right makes it incredibly propitious to claimants.

The writer is student, Department of Law, North South University



















