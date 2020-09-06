Financial inclusion strategies for flood affected people







Climate change, agriculture and food security: The coastal belt of Bangladesh has been delineated based on three criteria, namely the limits of tidal fluctuation, salinity intrusion and cyclonic risk. In Bangladesh, 90% of the population depends on rice. In this country, three seasonal rice crop groups are recognized and dominate the cropping pattern throughout the country. Aus, Aman and Boro rice cultivate throughout the year. Transplant Aman is cultivated all over the country and broadcast Aman is cultivated mostly in south and south-eastern part of the country. Aus rice is grown in scattered areas in the country. In the pre-monsoon Aus paddy is sown and harvested during the monsoon season. Boro is grown in dry season. Boro paddy is always transplanted and is mainly irrigated. Crop combination is a pattern of cultivating two or more crops in a cropping season.



The coastal area plays an important role in increasing country's GDP. A quarter of the population of Bangladesh lives in the coastal area and about 80% people depends on agriculture activities. When Bangladesh could lose 15% of the land and up to 25 million of people could be refugees with a 1-meter sea level rise in coastal area of Bangladesh. This condition may lead to decline in the country's GDP from 57% to 27% through the decreasing of crop production. The actual cause of lower GDF condition is for the decreasing of crop production in the coastal area of the country due to climate change.



Geo-graphical information systems in disaster prone areas: World Economic Forum (WEF) has identified five obstacles to economic development this year. These are income inequality, climate change, increasing polarization of societies, cyber-attacks and increase of the elderly population. These are either the underlying risk factors or are the result of disasters. Therefore, we can say the challenge towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals is how to manage risk through collaborative efforts of government organizations, NGOs, and the private sector, to reshape their development pathway. Nearly thirty per cent of our people are living in urban areas, and this is rising rapidly. Disaster risk reduction is considered as a public sector responsibility, overlooking the role of the private sector. It will be the most difficult part to motivate the private sector to develop a self-regulation culture. Ensuring people's participation at all levels in a meaningful way is a complex task. The dynamics of underlying factors are very complex to ensure the participation in the form of a decentralized system.



At least 265 million people have been internally displaced by disaster since the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) began capturing this form of data in 2008 - that's 24 million people per year on average. The figure is, in fact, larger given that we have only been able to quantify drought-induced displacement since 2017. In the first half of 2019, the IDMC reports, nearly 4 million people worldwide were uprooted by conflict and 7 million by disasters. For the whole of 2018, the figures were 11 and 17 million respectively. Cyclone Fani alone drove almost 3.5 million people from their homes in India and Bangladesh in last year.



Development has a wider and significant role in reducing vulnerability. The development process must examine the process - whether it is generating vulnerability or not. It is agreed that development gains mean that vulnerability is reduced. On the other hand, development gains mean capacity development and improved resilience of the society and economy. Therefore, development means risk reduced through vulnerability reduction and capacity enhancement. This reduction initiative to priorities hazard considers the sensitivity of the sector, like food production and exposure to threats like cyclone, salinity and earthquake.



Investing disaster risk reduction to reduce poverty: One of the key sustainable development goals for us is to reduce poverty. Disaster is one of the major challenges to reducing poverty in a sustainable manner. Poverty degrades environment and degraded environment or ecology magnifies the consequences of disasters. Disasters also compel people to live in poverty through depletion of their assets (land erosion, death of livestock and birds, reduction in production) and loss of employment. There is also the problem of decreased income due to lack of diversified skill, market, and opportunity. This situation leads them to increased debts, with a high rate of interest from the formal and informal sectors. Ultimately they opt for migration to urban areas. Thus poor people lose their land in the national economic and social life and also lose their traditional social support system. It is always the extreme poor populations everywhere that are the most vulnerable. It is time to reinterpret the development process and risk reduction understanding. We should transform our consumption and production process. Rethinking about water, environment, ecology, waste management, natural resource use, energy use, infrastructure building, agricultural practices and urbanization is also urgently required. Otherwise, our development may be at risk from even moderate shocks. These are not directly connected with the magnitude of an earthquake or flood or fault lines, but rather with inequality, non-inclusive growth and power structures. The consequences of disasters are very high in low human development countries. That is why low human development and disaster consequences are interlinked. To make progress in sustained development, we must focus on human development aspects. Present discourse on disaster management identifies disaster as failed development. Failed development means that the development process does not incorporate present and future risk. Risk, if disregarded in the development process, will not be mitigated. Proper development protects people from all kinds of threats. Disaster consequences will be extensive and wide due to unplanned and short-sighted considerations.



Disaster risk reduction is considered as a public sector responsibility, overlooking the role of the private sector. However, financial institutions-supported outcomes to reduce poverty are--Build 320 solar irrigation pumps benefiting 8,000 farmers; Support 17,500-hectare block plantations and 2,000-kilometer strip plantations from flooding and saline intrusion; Provide basic adaptive services for 40,000 families; Offer trainings on alternative livelihoods for 6,000 poor households in 200 communities; Construct 224 new cyclone shelters and repair 387 kilometers of embankment; Provide 3.95 million remote households and rural shops with solar home systems, which increased access to electricity Install seven mini-grids to provide continuous electricity to 2,000 rural businesses and shops; Distribute clean, energy-efficient cook stoves to 750,000 rural women.



Shishir Reza is an Environmental Analyst & Associate Member, Bangladesh Economic Association and Matiur Rahman is a research consultant, Human Development Research Centre















