

Pranab leaves the stage



Mukherjee had a remarkable career as a politician, parliamentarian and administrator. He held most of the important government positions of India including the most exalted one of the president. He leaves behind a legacy that is unique. In his political life spanning over five decades, he served as India's Rashtrapati; as finance, external affairs, defence, industry and commerce minister; leader of the House in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha; deputy chairperson of the Planning Commission. Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in the West Bengal's Birbhum district, Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents and later he studied history, political science and law.



Pranab Mukherjee started politics as a member of the Bangla Congress, later joined the Congress Party when the regional entity merged with the national party. Mrs. Indira Gandhi as prime minister recognized the potential in him and brought him into her ministry. Mrs. Gandhi mentored him, sending him to the upper house of Rajya Sabha in 1969 when he was just 33, with more experience in academics than in politics.



Pranab Mukherjee was famous for his encyclopedic memory, rezor-sharp intellect and deep insight into issues. In 1982, he became India's youngest finance minister, when he was just 47. He served as India's minister for external affairs, defence, finance and commerce and was the first Indian president to have done so. Mukherjee was also India's only non-prime minister who was the leader of the Lok Sabha for eight years. He was also leader of the Rajya Sabha during 1980-85. Mukherjee managed the rare distinction of serving three prime ministers as minister__Indira Gandhi, P V Narashima Rao and Manmohan Singh.



Pranab Mukherjjee could not fulfill his ambition of becoming prime minister, but he went further up the Raisina Hill. The prime minister post eluded him, even though it was a position he openly aspired for. In his book 'The Coalition Years', Mukherjee acknowledged that he had hoped to get the post in May 2004 after the Congress president Sonia Gandhi declined the position. A well-groomed administrator who handled most of the important portfolios in his many innings in government as minister since the 1970s, he was justified in aspiring to be Prime Minister.



Pranab Mukherjee was the quintessential Congressman but did not have any conflict with the BJP government, which came to respect him and even consulted him. He did not compromise on his values, beliefs and positions and was not shy of asserting them within the framework of the powers of the President. He avoided the temptations of playing politics from the exalted office of Rashtrapati Bhavan. He judged every matter on merit. His conduct as Head of State and as conscience-keeper was exemplary. At every stage he behaved with propriety.



He had the best relations with the government and had friends in all parties. This is a measure of his high acceptability and stature that the BJP government honoured him with the highest civilian award of Bharat Ratna. This was a fitting tribute to a leader who cared for the Indian nation and its people all his life.

In his farewell address on 24 July, 2017, Mukherjee said, "The soul of India resides in pluralism and tolerance". A day before demitting office, he said, "There are divergent strands in public discourse. We may argue, we many agree or may not agree. But we cannot deny the essential prevalence of multiplicity of opinion. Otherwise, a fundamental character of our thought process will wither away."



Pranab Mukherjee played a great role during our liberation struggle. He was the first foreign national who proposed recognition of the Bangladesh government in exile on June 15, 1971 during a budget session on the floor of the Rajya Sabha. Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at his death calling him a "true friend" and said that "he was always been highly revered and loved by the people of Bangladesh". In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina called the Congress veteran "a highly esteemed leader of South Asia" who "commands the respect and admiration of all." "The tireless work of 'Bharat Ratna' Pranab Mukherjee for the welfare of the people of India will inspire the future generation of leaders not only in India but across the countries in the region" she wrote in the letter. "In 2013, in recognition of this luminary, the government of Bangladesh conferred on him 'Bangladesh Muktijuddho Sommanona' (Liberation War Honour) for his valuable contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971", she said. Our Prime Minister recalled his "outstanding and unforgettable" contributions to our Liberation War as a politician and real well-wisher.



In an age when dignity is a dying virtue in politics, Pranab Mukherjee was its epitome. He deserved the Bharat Ratna that a grateful nation bestowed on him. His exit creates a deep vacuum in India's top leadership and will be a void hard to fill. India will be poorer for his absence.

The writer is political analyst

and an Advocate practicing at the

Supreme Court of Bangladesh















