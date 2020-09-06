

On mitigating unemployment problem



Over the years, the number of graduate and post graduate degree holders in the country have increased tremendously. No doubt, it goes no denying that our socio- economic condition is creating a favorable scope to access to higher education.



However, producing a huge number of graduates and post graduates is barely enough to attain sustainable goals of the country unless the priority is given to producing quality manpower which may only be possible to reconciling country's education system leading to impacting positively to mitigate unemployment. With considering this the present government is working relentlessly and has already made many achievements in this regard.



It is reported that every year more than 7 lakh fresh graduates come out of universities for competing with the existing others in the job market. But it is regretting that the existing education does a little to include all youths in the mainstream of employment.



On top of that, experts of different schools opine that the prolonged corona pandemic going on unabatedly would like to cause severe catastrophe in global job sector leaving millions of job seekers behind as global job opportunities will drastically shrink with also a rough impact on the local job market. More importantly,clumsy and minute skilled manpower will bear the most brunt of the catastrophe.



It is true that a large number of people are not getting employment in accordance with their educational qualification and the fortunate ones entering to different job sectors have hardly any scopes in working with the subject knowledge studied at universities. For example, it is common in the country to be a Police cadre from an MBBS background.

Irrespective of broadly three major categories of our education i.e. general education, madrasah education and technical education, things are beset with problems.

The question may be pertinent to ask. Why our education system is not working to mitigate unemployment though it is universally acknowledged that education creates empowerment and skilled manpower? Let's catch the answer of the question.



Firstly, general education is blatantly criticized as it hardly does anything to make people worthy for employment. Thoughimproving the education system of school and college levels emphasizing on making quality productions with skill development, no remarkable instance in teaching and learning approaches is hardly felt, rather traditional lecturing along with motivating students to memorization is still rampant.



A substantial gap between the quality of fresh university graduates and the quality standard needed by the professional world is constantly widening which grows a long debate. It seems not unsound to raise questions. Are universities unable to produce quality graduates? Is our education system an obstacle to developing quality manpower?



In most cases it is commonly found that universities are not worried at all regarding the employability of the graduates, rather they are busy with awarding degrees to their students and hardly maintain liaison with the outgoing students in regard to creating scopes for them.



Contrarily, almost all universities across the globe work for upgrading syllabuses, modules, lectures and even practical sessions in a way that prepare students for employment and possibly entrepreneurship.



Truly, our universities are competing to attract more students but do they really try to create a convenient environment for their alumni? Not only developed but alsomany developing countries leave no stone unturned to creating possible employment for their alumni. But our university scholars often blame that job opportunity is still scanty, what the job employers do not consider, rather they seem worried of the scanty of worthy candidates.



Secondly, students completing graduation from Madrasah education are facing discriminatory treatment in the job market, narrowing their scopes to access to job sector as in most cases their knowledge is confined to religion- based profession with hardly any learning to basic and soft skills required for mainstream job.



Thirdly, though technical education in the country prepares students with skill development, it goes through a number of challenges. Not only these, different reports show that an estimated 14 per cent of students receive technical vocational education, which is very low compared to many developed and even some developing nations.



The common mind-set of students and parents mostly go against this education. They think that receiving technical education is not as prestigious as receiving general education causing hurdles to improving country's overall unemployment situation.



To mitigate the problem of unemployment it is imperative to enhance the quality of education with special focus on skills development. Need-based education should be incorporated in all levels of education to help students compete in the job market. Education budgetary allocation should be raised along with making students motivate to be self-reliant, not merely depending on official jobs. Raising private and foreign investment is a must to create scopes for new jobs.



To this end in a bid to mitigate unemployment problem, introducing improved education should be given all priorities and for this there is no alternatives to availability of technology, technical training, fair opportunity for all in the job market and access to information at national, regional and local levels.

The writer teaches at Prime University

















