

Resolving logistics set back with automation in ‘new normal’



In the changing scenario across the world, the country must bring changes through automation in ports, documentation and in the existing overall supply chain process. A paperless automated documentation process can speed up goods movement, money transfer and information transmission aiming to reduce lead time, exact tracking and to ensure shipments' safety.



Few government agencies still rely on manual process that conflicts with competitors' automated standards in dealings, but this is the time to transform the manual process into digitalized automation by amending old laws in the country, like customs act and foreign exchange regulatory act.



In new normal of logistics trade, no one can imagine the necessity for physical bill of lading, hard copy letters or documentation and manual signatures. These hurdles are to remove for bringing speed in export-import trading both for air and sea borne shipments.



The interconnected world trade is disrupted due to persisting long pandemic. After a long break at new standards with social distancing and safety measures, business activities are returning to normalcy which gears up more digitalization as well as automated process in trade.



Though it is being spurred now, before the pandemic, supply chain management had started moving away from traditional, batch-based planning processes to a more active process rooted in real-time information, with the goal of increasing agility.



Giant or small, every company was looking for more visibility with the upstream supply chain. They want to understanding different tiers of movements for goods in each direction. Knowing where your stuff is coming from, who their suppliers are, and where their potential disruptions might be. As Bangladesh is not exception to this new order, it has to be in parallel with the latest changes for which it is to develop its information technology backbone to get competitive advantages.



Both importers, exporters, financers, goods forwarders and even retailers now want to see their goods transportation, latest location and advancement in their official or personal devise which starts from warehouse to its final destinations. They also want to see documentation process, its smoothness, money transfer and monitor possible problems that could be solved immediately for reducing lead-time and hassles.



The coronavirus pandemic has created intelligence-driven and digital fulfilment solutions which are not as optional now that one can follow or not. It has become a new mode in manufacturing process to shipping.



Not to mention, Bangladesh's economy is growing up and even amid the pandemic crisis, its export, remittance and foreign exchange reserve is surging up. According to the latest statistics from the central bank, reserve has crossed $38 billion.



So, at given today's scenario after a long break, there is increasing pressure in automated process shipments. The world fact is also similar that the resumption of trade has quickly exerted tremendous pressure on global supply chains. By early March, 75 per cent of companies reported disruptions in some capacity within their supply chains, with sourcing issues surrounding China playing a significant role, according to a survey from the Institute for Supply Management.



At the end of March 2020, a second survey revealed that 95 per cent of companies had experienced or expected to experience disruptions in supply chains, with lead times for inputs across Asia, Europe and North America growing to at least twice as long as normal operations.



The Covid pandemic has created pressure points on both sides of the supply and demand equation, and injected tremendous unpredictability into the ecosystem and even the sudden rise has created warehousing and transportation problems.



To cope up with these fast changes, around the clock monitoring in import premises is a must. Chittagong Port Authority though has taken measures, the other agencies are not equipped to adapt their process into digitalization that results delay and disruption in goods transportation and management.



The pandemic has shined the brightest light on the need for transparency and sound risk managements when it comes to supply chain, it has also elevated the importance of supply chain management in overall business strategy.



Hopefully, it will help understanding the importance of transformation into digitalization among the government's agencies like in Bangladesh Bank, Customs, Ports, supply chain' entrepreneurs, logistics service providers, manufacturers and port users.



Challenges are there in Bangladesh's automation as there is weak management, lack of coordination among customs and other agencies, bureaucracy and few others. A visit to the port is enough to see that, there is no strict monitoring in goods scanning, storing and delivery. There is random use of manual process for which traders need to wait hours after hours and even many days. And interestingly, if one does not provide kick money, he has to suffer a lot.



For a rising economy, it is imperative to create an information and communication technology-based backbone comprising civil aviation, ports, customs, roads and highway, railway, financial institutions, water transportation body, logistics service providers, trade association and chamber bodies.



Technology allows a business to become competitive, think global, respond quickly and solve arising hurdles. Availability of all the data at a single point makes an individual more advance, creative and enthusiastic for taking new challenges.



Inevitably, pressures would be created in the coming days for automation to follow rival standards and even to ensure better services to maintain existing market shares. So, if the process is not started now, there might be a sudden set- back in the overall process and Bangladesh might lag behind in trade activities than competitors.

The writer is President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) and also a former president of Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)















