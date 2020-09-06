

Agailjhara families alleviate poverty farming vegetables on floating beds

This type of vegetable farming has expanded in the upazila, creating employment opportunities.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension here, most of the areas in the upazila remain water-logged for half of the year in the absence of proper drainage system. This water-logging is a curse for the poor people.

The sources further said they would get crop once a year from these lands. For the rest six months, these lands would remain fallow. Weed and hyacinth would engulf the entire lands.

The Ministry of Environment, with the funding of Bangladesh Climate Change Trust, undertook the "Floating Vegetables and Spices Production Technology Extension" project in 2013 aimed at creating self-employment for the farmers.

Under this project, a farmers' samity was formed in Bashail Village of Razihar Union. Its members were given training on farming vegetables on floating beds. Besides, they got seeds, funds for making beds, and different agricultural tools free of cost.

These farmers started growing vegetables on floating beds few years back. Later the government incentive made many others interested.

Now, vegetables and spices are being farmed in 70 hectares of land in Bashail Village.

In Agailjhara Upazila, about 600 ha of land have been targeted to bring under vegetable and spice farming on floating beds. Weed and hyacinth are being used for making plots of floating beds.

At first, a number of farmers like Miraz Biswas, Moksed Biswas, Siraj, Belal Hossen, Tofazzal Hossen, and Khalek Sardar of Goail Village, and Shamsu of Chhota Bashail Village in Razihar Union started farming vegetables in the new method.

Primarily, many in the locality did not accept their endeavour easily. But later seeing better profit in short time, they were interested as well.

Growers Tofazzal Hossen and Khalek Sardar of Bashail Village said their fathers have also joined with them in their farming.

According to them, at the end of the Bengali month of Chaitra, the farming of various types of vegetables begins. At that time, growers make floating beds with weed and hyacinth. As these beds contain huge organic fertilisers, the saplings grow very healthy. Each bed is cultivable for four times. It takes one month's nurturing for making the saplings saleable.

They also said wholesalers from different areas of the country collect the vegetable saplings from here.

The vegetables that are largely farmed on the floating beds include red spinach, chilli, bitter gourd, okra, turmeric, cucumber, sweet gourd, bottle gourd and potato. These are cultivated in the beel areas round the year. Besides, bitter gourd, bean, papaya, pumpkin, and brinjal are also farmed on floating beds.

By growing and selling saplings, more than 500 families of the upazila removed poverty.









Many growers at Dakkhin Naghirpar, Chandtrishira and Bagdha villages in Agailjhara Upazila, and Satla and Jalla villages in Wazirpur Upazila are cultivating vegetables commercially. According to them, this farming method is cost-effective and time-saving.

Agailjhara Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Nasir Uddin said, after imparting training on vegetable farming on floating beds, growers are given seeds, fertilisers and necessary agricultural tools free of cost.

In Bashail Village of the upazila, a total of 25 growers have been trained up under the project, and they are getting good profits from cultivating vegetables on floating beds.

