Girl violated in Naogaon





Later, the victim filed a case with Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 on September 2 as Naogaon Sadar Police Station (PS) refused to record the rape case.

Mufti Maulana Md Setu 25, of Fatepur Village in Sadar Upazila, developed an intimate relation with another co-villager sixth-grader madrasa girl.

Later, Setu violated the girl several times with the promise of marrying her.

As Setu's family was trying to fix his marriage elsewhere, the victim's family barred them.

Later, the man's family beat up the victim's family members.

Setu's father said they offered them marriage proposal, but they filed a case against them.

Superintendent of Naogaon Police Abdul Mannan Mia said legal action will be taken.















