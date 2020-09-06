BWDB to plant 2,500 saplings in Gaibandha





The objective of the plantation is to keep the ecological balance and enhance the beauty of the nature, said a BWDB official.

The plantation activity has been progressing fast in the district since last month.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the plantation activity on the canal bank in Shoultari area under Badiakhali Union in Sadar Upazila by planting a sapling on August 27 as chief guest.

Senior Assistant Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources Ehtesham Reza, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Prashun Kumar Chakraborty, BWDB officials, and local union parishad chairman were also present on the occasion.

BWDB Executive Engineer here Mokhlesur Rahman told the Daily Observer that a total of 10 lakh saplings of wood, fruit bearing and medicinal trees would be planted in the country by BWDB this year marking the Mujib Barsha.

As part of the programme, 500 saplings had already been planted, he informed.















