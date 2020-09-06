3 OCs transferred in Sirajganj





The OCs are Shahjadpur PS OC Md Ataur Rahman, Enayetpur PS OC Mollah Masud Rana and Chouhali PS OC Rashedul Islam Biswas.

Enayetpur and Shahajadpur OCs were swapped in each other's position while Rashedul was taken to the office of superintendent of police (SP).

An order was signed on Wednesday and the order came into effect on Thursday.

SP Hasibul Alam said they were transferred over some issues.

It was alleged that over the feud with Baghabari Naval Port Leaseholder Abdus Salam, Ataur arrested a labourer Saddam and beat him up. Later, Uttarbanga tank lorry labourer leaders staged demonstration at the naval port and on the Pabna-Dhaka Highway demanding his removal.

On the other hand, a total of five villagers were killed in Shahjadpur area in the last four months in separate clashes. Though cases were filed in these regards, police could not arrest any accused.

Meanwhile, it was alleged that Mollah Masud Rana cut off government tees illegally.

Locals in Chouhali also expressed anger for police inaction over drug business in char area.















SIRAJGANJ, Sept 5: Three officers-in-charge (OC) of Shahjadpur, Chouhali and Enayetpur Police Stations (PS) in the district were transferred on Thursday.The OCs are Shahjadpur PS OC Md Ataur Rahman, Enayetpur PS OC Mollah Masud Rana and Chouhali PS OC Rashedul Islam Biswas.Enayetpur and Shahajadpur OCs were swapped in each other's position while Rashedul was taken to the office of superintendent of police (SP).An order was signed on Wednesday and the order came into effect on Thursday.SP Hasibul Alam said they were transferred over some issues.It was alleged that over the feud with Baghabari Naval Port Leaseholder Abdus Salam, Ataur arrested a labourer Saddam and beat him up. Later, Uttarbanga tank lorry labourer leaders staged demonstration at the naval port and on the Pabna-Dhaka Highway demanding his removal.On the other hand, a total of five villagers were killed in Shahjadpur area in the last four months in separate clashes. Though cases were filed in these regards, police could not arrest any accused.Meanwhile, it was alleged that Mollah Masud Rana cut off government tees illegally.Locals in Chouhali also expressed anger for police inaction over drug business in char area.