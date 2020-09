DINAJPUR, Sept 5: The fourth death anniversary of Liberation War Organiser M Abdur Rahim was observed in the district on Friday.

Family members and leaders and activists of different social organisations placed floral wreaths on Freedom Fighter (FF) M Abdur Rahim's grave in Jalalpur Village of Sadar Upazila at around 11am.

FF M Abdur Rahim's sons Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim, MP, were present at that time.