Sons ‘kill’ father at Hizla

BARISHAL, Sept 5: A man was allegedly killed by his sons in Hizla Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Anis Hawlader, 65, was a resident of the upazila.

Being informed, police recovered the body of Anis Hawlader and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police detained two sibling brothers on Friday allegedly for killing their father.

The arrested persons are Jahid, 33, and Rakib, 20.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hizla Police Station Asim Kumar Sikder said two brothers were locked in a fight on Thursday night over family feud.

As the father tried to stop them, he received injuries.

Anis later on died at night, the OC added.





