

40 villages inundated, two lakh people affected at Bhabadaha

Massive siltation has heightened the beds of at least four rivers flowing through the area. As a result, tidal water has submerged nearby villages, croplands, canals, beels, and fish enclosures.

Already, 40 villages have been inundated. Water level is going up every day. About two lakh people are suffering much as their houses have been submerged.

There is no work amid corona. There is no place for cooking. Water is everywhere. Toilets are also submerged. There is no feed for livestock.

Different diseases including skin disease are spreading from the stranded water.

A little piece of land of one Debi Mondal at Hatgachha Village in Abhaynagar Upazila has been remaining under water for the last one and a half months. The water level is increasing every day. Sleeping room, kitchen and toilet have been inundated.

So, she was bound to take shelter on a high ground near her house along with her domestic animals. She feared that if it rains again, the high ground where she is staying now will also go under water.

For permanent solution to Bhabdaha water-logging, one Ranjit Bawali of Dumurtola Village in Abhaynagar has been fighting along with local people for the last 40 years. At his 80 he is still playing the role as convenor to Bhabadaha Pani Nishkason Sangram Committee. This year his house has also been inundated.

Expressing anger, he said that he may not see the solution to the problem in his lifetime.

In the last year, the water-logging was not so severe at Bhabadaha for less rain. But this year it has witnessed about double raining. It has also been added with tidal water.

Jashore Met Office sources said a total of 740 mm rain was recorded in Jashore over the four-month period from May to August in the last year. But this year, 1,263 mm rain has been recorded at the same time span.

Locals alleged none is heeding the water-logging problem. Every year crores of taka is spent in the name of river dredging, but later rivers get filled again gaining salinity.

They also said if there is no permanent solution, the allocation will come to no effect.

Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Jashore Md Tawhidul Islam said the tidal water could not get out due to downpour.

He assured that after the ebb-tide, the stranded water will get down. He also said for the time being, pilot channels of to the rivers in the area are being dredged to protect localities from inundation. For permanent solution, a project has been submitted to the ministry concerned.

Advisor to the Bhabadaha Pani Nishkason Andolan Committee and a local communist leader Iqbal Kabir Zahid said the Ministry of Water Resources and the BWDB created this problem. It is impossible to resolve the problem only by river training or dredging for time and again.

He suggested that given the land pattern of the area, the water-logging may be solved naturally.

He also said, to this end, the TRM project that was launched in three beels of Bhabadaha should be resumed.

He added with anger that the district administration's leasing the Mukteshwari Beel has halted the water passage through the mouth of Bhabdaha. He demanded cancelling the lease.

Convenor of Bhabadaha Pani Nishkason Andolan Committee Enamul Haque Babul said, after visiting the Bhabdaha area in January last, the state minister for water resources gave assurance of running TRM project and dredging the Alamdanga Beel. But later, the project was cancelled and another project of Tk 807 crore was undertaken. But, this project will not resolve the water-logging.

There is no alternative of TRM project in Bhabdaha, he maintained.

He referred that for running TRM project, they formed human chain on September 1 at Abhaynagar, held press conference in Jashore Press Club on September 2 and submitted memorandum to the prime minister.

He warned that they will form tougher agitation if the problem is not solved permanently.















