3 unnatural deaths in three districts





GOPALGANJ: A female medical technologist died after falling from sixth floor of a building in the district town on Saturday morning.

Deceased Susmita Majumder Eva, 26, was the daughter of Jagadish Majumder of Janata Road area in the town, and the wife of Razib Majumder.

Eyewitnesses said a training workshop was running in the sixth floor of the administrative building of Sheikh Sayera Khatun Medical College Hospital in the morning. At that time, Susmita accidentally fell from the building and died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's uncle Assistant Professor (Surgery) of the hospital Dr Anup Kumar Majumder claimed Sumita might have not fallen from there accidentally.

The investigation should be underway to reveal the matter, he added.

Additional Superintend of Police Mohammad Sanwar Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the body will be handed over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Ismail Hossen, 3, was the son of Saiful Islam of Borotha Kabiraj Para Village under Aranagar Union in the upazila.

Family sources said Ismail fell in the ditch near their house about 10am. Later, family members found his floating body there about 12pm.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

NOAKHALI: A rickshaw puller was electrocuted while charging the vehicle in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Fazlul Haque, 50, was a resident of Bhairab Upazila in Kishoreganj District. He lived with his family in a rented house in Mohammadpur Village of Chatkhil Upazila.









Local sources said Fazlul Haque came in contact with live electric wire while charging his auto-rickshaw at around 10pm. Chatkhil PS Inspector Dulal Mia confirmed the incident adding that, the body was recovered.





