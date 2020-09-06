82 more contract corona in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Sept 5: Some 82 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 18,268 here.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 37 are in Bogura, 19 in Joypurhat, 14 in Sirajganj, 11 in Rajshahi and one in Chapainawabganj districts.

So far, 13,719 people have been recovered from the virus while 266 died of it in the division till Saturday morning.







