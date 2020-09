MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON, Sept 5: Freedom Fighter (FF) Moynul Islam Moyen, former vice-president of district Awami League, died of old age complications at his house in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night. He was 75.

He was buried with state honour after Jumma Prayer on Friday.

FF Moyen left wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.