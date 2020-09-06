

Yellow watermelon brings smile to farmers

This variety of watermelon can be cultivated round the year. has many health benefits.

A female farmer Rehena Begum, wife of Ilias Sheikh of Panchpota Village under Khornia Union in the upazila, cultivated the watermelon first in the upazila. She farmed it in 100-decimal land on raised platform.

While asked, Rehena Begum said this watermelon is cultivated in mulching method. Raised platform is necessary for its farming in the rainy season.

She informed it costs about Tk 50,000 to cultivate the watermelon in one-bigha land. After selling the product of the same land, about Tk 1.5 lakh can be earned. The yield of the watermelon is 75 to 80 maunds in one bigha.

But due to the corona situation, the sale is not up to the expectation. As a result, the farmers are not getting the desired profit.

The ominous shadow of corona has fallen on watermelon marketing. As a result, the farmers are not getting expected price of their produce despite bumper yield. Due to labour and transport crises, the product cannot be sent to Dhaka. So, Rehena has been compelled to sell her produce in Khulna markets.

One Md Sirajul Islam Khan of Golna Village in the upazila also cultivated the watermelon besides other fruits including guava, Thai guava, malta, orange, lemon, and strawberry.

He cultivated the fruits in leased land. Earlier he cultivated seed potato using tissue culture method.

This watermelon is harvested within 75 days of farming. So it can be cultivated three to four times a year.

Sirajul planted the watermelon seeds in January last. While asked, he said, there is always a risk in cultivating new crops. But, after getting success, the feeling is awesome.

He said he has been involved in farming for seven years. Due to the corona situation, he could not send the watermelon to Dhaka. Being compelled, he sold it in Khulna markets. Though he lifted the capital from the sales, he could not make profit.

While talked, Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer of Panchpota Block in the upazila Md Rezaul Islam Mollah said, in rainy season, this watermelon can be cultivated on raised platforms, and in winter or at other times, it can be grown on soil.









When contacted, Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossen said Rehena Begum has successfully grown the watermelon in the upazila, and she is going to be self-reliant through the farming.





