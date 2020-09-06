Fisher found dead at Kamalnagar





Deceased Noor Hossen, 35, was the son of Nurul Islam of Dakkhin Char Folkon area under Patarihat Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Noor Hossen went to the Bay of Bengal with other fishermen for catching fish on Thursday night. He was seriously injured after being accidentally hit by a fishing tool.

Later, he died there on Friday morning.

After his death, the fellow fishermen brought him home and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Kamalnagar Police Station Makhon Lal Roy confirmed the incident.















