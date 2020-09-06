Video
Fisher found dead at Kamalnagar

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Sept 5: Police recovered a fisherman's body from Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Noor Hossen, 35, was the son of Nurul Islam of Dakkhin Char Folkon area under Patarihat Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Noor Hossen went to the Bay of Bengal with other fishermen for catching fish on Thursday night. He was seriously injured after being accidentally hit by a fishing tool.
Later, he died there on Friday morning.
After his death, the fellow fishermen brought him home and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Kamalnagar Police Station Makhon Lal Roy confirmed the incident.


