Narsingdi Sadar Upazila Chairman Aftab Uddin Bhuiyan speaking

Narsingdi Sadar Upazila Chairman Aftab Uddin Bhuiyan speaking at a press conference at district Awami League Office on Saturday, protesting the filing of a case against district AL President Mohammad Nazrul Islam Hiru, MP, and two others by a local AL activist Mostak Ahmed on August 26 last. photo: observer