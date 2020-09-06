Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts





SIRAJGANJ: A youth reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Tarash Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Khairul Islam, 26, was the son of Ariful Islam of Uttarbadh area in Tarash Municipality.

Family sources said Khairul got married with Sathi Khatun one year back. Following a quarrel between them, Sathi returned to her father's house.

On Friday, Khairul went to his in-laws' house to bring his wife back. As Sathi did not agree, Khairul returned home alone and hanged self with a scarf on Saturday morning.

Officer-in-Charge of Tarash Police Station Mahbubul Alam confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A youth committed suicide by jumping under a train in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Roni Mia, 25, was the son of Mohammad Abul Kalam of Atharodana Village under Joshora Union in the upazila.

Fire service and local sources said Roni jumped under a train at Sholahasia Rail Crossing on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Railway in the morning over family feud, leaving him seriously injured.

Being informed, fire fighters rescued and took him to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex. Later, he died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital under treatment, said Gafargaon Fire Service Station Officer Rezaul Karim.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Tariqul Islam Real confirmed the incident.















