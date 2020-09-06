Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:33 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Two young men committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Mymensingh, on Saturday.
SIRAJGANJ: A youth reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Tarash Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Khairul Islam, 26, was the son of Ariful Islam of Uttarbadh area in Tarash Municipality.
Family sources said Khairul got married with Sathi Khatun one year back. Following a quarrel between them, Sathi returned to her father's house.
On Friday, Khairul went to his in-laws' house to bring his wife back. As Sathi did not agree, Khairul returned home alone and hanged self with a scarf on Saturday morning.
Officer-in-Charge of Tarash Police Station Mahbubul Alam confirmed the incident.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A youth committed suicide by jumping under a train in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Roni Mia, 25, was the son of Mohammad Abul Kalam of Atharodana Village under Joshora Union in the upazila.
Fire service and local sources said Roni jumped under a train at Sholahasia Rail Crossing on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Railway in the morning over family feud, leaving him seriously injured.
Being informed, fire fighters rescued and took him to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex. Later, he died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital under treatment, said Gafargaon Fire Service Station Officer Rezaul Karim.
Local Union Parishad Chairman Tariqul Islam Real confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agailjhara families alleviate poverty farming vegetables on floating beds
Girl violated in Naogaon
BWDB to plant 2,500 saplings in Gaibandha
3 OCs transferred in Sirajganj
A press conference protesting the alleged land fraud
FF Abdur Rahim’s 4th death anniversary observed
Sons ‘kill’ father at Hizla
40 villages inundated, two lakh people affected at Bhabadaha


Latest News
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Suspension of cricketers’ practice at SBNCS may extend
Abu Osman Chowdhury laid to rest with state honor
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
Imam passes away, mosque explosion death toll rises to 20
Demolition of Delhi’s slums will cause 'great distress': activists
500-year-old sturgeon found
'Govt arms shouldn't turn law enforcers into monsters'
Recovery with resentful Messi brings new complications for Barca
Russia defies sanctions threat over Navalny poisoning
Most Read News
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
War commander Abu Osman Chowdhury dies of coronavirus
Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH
Narayanganj mosque ACs explosion: Death toll rises to 11
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Narayanganj mosque explosion: 2 more die, 21 in critical condition
40 injured as mosque AC blasts in Fatullah
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft