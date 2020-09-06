Video
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:33 AM
2 killed in road mishaps in two districts   

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Two persons including an unidentified one were killed and 25 others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Bogura and Madaripur, on Friday. 
BOGURA: A cattle-laden three-wheeler turned turtle in Ranabir Bala area of Sherpur Upazila in the district on Friday night that left a man dead and 10 others injured.
The deceased was identified as Shahin Alam, 28, a resident of Darikhaga Village in the upazila.
The accident took place in the area at around 9pm when the vehicle carrying seven cows and 10 to 12 cattle traders.
Cattle trader Shahin died on the spot and 10 others received injuries.
Four of the injured were taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and the rest are taking treatment at different local hospitals.
Sherpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Ratan Hossain said the deceased's body was sent to the Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
MADARIPUR: A person was killed and 15 others were injured in a road incident on the Dhaka-Barisal Highway in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Friday.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.




Local sources said a Barishal-bound bus of 'Sakura Paribahan' fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Kalibari area at around 4pm, leaving a person dead on the spot and 15 others injured.
The injured were taken to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex.
Officer-in-Charge of Rajoir Police Station Sheikh Sadi confirmed the incident.


