Eleven nabbed with drugs





COX'S BAZAR: Members of Armed Police Battalion (APBN) arrested two Rohingya men along with 200 yaba tablets from Thaingkhali Tajnimarkhola Camp area in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested are Md Tayeb, 22, son of late Sabbir Ahmed of Block C in Ukhiya Camp No. 19, and Md Ilias, 19, son of Hossain Johor of Block D in Camp No. 3. APBN-16 Commanding Officer Md Hemayetul Islam said APBN members raided the said area abut 9pm and arrested the duo with the yaba.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station (PS) Marzina Akhter confirmed the incident adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

LAXMIPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 500 yaba tablets from Char Martin area in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Arrested Md Abdul Goni, 65, is a resident of Dakkhin Char Martin area in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of district Detective Branch of Police Md Abdul Mannan said on information, a team of DB police raided the said area at night and arrested Abdul Goni with the yaba.

After filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kamalnagar PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Saturday, the SI added.

BOGURA: Police arrested a suspected drug dealer along with yaba tablets in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday. The arrested person is Hafijar Rahman, 39, a resident of Haatlal Village in the upazila.

Inspector of Nandigram PS Shawkat Kabir said acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by SI Abdur Rahim conducted a drive in Derahar Karitala area at around 10am and arrested Hafijar Rahman along with eight yaba tablets.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, Inspector Shawkat added.

MYMENSINGH: Police, in separate drives, arrested seven drug traders along with 155 yaba tablets from different areas of Haluaghat Municipality in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested are: Motaleb, 30, son of Ramzan Ali, Mukul Mia, 28, son of Mahis Uddin, and Md Harmuz Ali, 32, son of Safdar Ali of Mokamia Village; Suruj Ali, 29, son of Chan Mia of Paschim Gobrakura Village, Md Dulal, 37, son of Nidu Mia, Abu Bakkar Siddique, 37, son of late Soleman Kari, and Abul Kalam, 36, son of late Abul Kashem of Purba Gobrakura area.

After filing separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Haluaghat PS, the arrested were produced before the court.

The PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the matter.















Eleven people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Cox's Bazar, Laxmipur, Bogura and Mymensingh, in two days.COX'S BAZAR: Members of Armed Police Battalion (APBN) arrested two Rohingya men along with 200 yaba tablets from Thaingkhali Tajnimarkhola Camp area in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Friday night.The arrested are Md Tayeb, 22, son of late Sabbir Ahmed of Block C in Ukhiya Camp No. 19, and Md Ilias, 19, son of Hossain Johor of Block D in Camp No. 3. APBN-16 Commanding Officer Md Hemayetul Islam said APBN members raided the said area abut 9pm and arrested the duo with the yaba.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station (PS) Marzina Akhter confirmed the incident adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.LAXMIPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 500 yaba tablets from Char Martin area in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday night.Arrested Md Abdul Goni, 65, is a resident of Dakkhin Char Martin area in the upazila.Sub-Inspector (SI) of district Detective Branch of Police Md Abdul Mannan said on information, a team of DB police raided the said area at night and arrested Abdul Goni with the yaba.After filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kamalnagar PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Saturday, the SI added.BOGURA: Police arrested a suspected drug dealer along with yaba tablets in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday. The arrested person is Hafijar Rahman, 39, a resident of Haatlal Village in the upazila.Inspector of Nandigram PS Shawkat Kabir said acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by SI Abdur Rahim conducted a drive in Derahar Karitala area at around 10am and arrested Hafijar Rahman along with eight yaba tablets.A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, Inspector Shawkat added.MYMENSINGH: Police, in separate drives, arrested seven drug traders along with 155 yaba tablets from different areas of Haluaghat Municipality in the district on Thursday night.The arrested are: Motaleb, 30, son of Ramzan Ali, Mukul Mia, 28, son of Mahis Uddin, and Md Harmuz Ali, 32, son of Safdar Ali of Mokamia Village; Suruj Ali, 29, son of Chan Mia of Paschim Gobrakura Village, Md Dulal, 37, son of Nidu Mia, Abu Bakkar Siddique, 37, son of late Soleman Kari, and Abul Kalam, 36, son of late Abul Kashem of Purba Gobrakura area.After filing separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Haluaghat PS, the arrested were produced before the court.The PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the matter.