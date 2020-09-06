Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:33 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Eleven nabbed with drugs

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Eleven people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Cox's Bazar, Laxmipur, Bogura and Mymensingh, in two days.
COX'S BAZAR: Members of Armed Police Battalion (APBN) arrested two Rohingya men along with 200 yaba tablets from Thaingkhali Tajnimarkhola Camp area in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The arrested are Md Tayeb, 22, son of late Sabbir Ahmed of Block C in Ukhiya Camp No. 19, and Md Ilias, 19, son of Hossain Johor of Block D in Camp No. 3.  APBN-16 Commanding Officer Md Hemayetul Islam said APBN members raided the said area abut 9pm and arrested the duo with the yaba.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station (PS) Marzina Akhter confirmed the incident adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.
LAXMIPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 500 yaba tablets from Char Martin area in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Arrested Md Abdul Goni, 65, is a resident of Dakkhin Char Martin area in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of district Detective Branch of Police Md Abdul Mannan said on information, a team of DB police raided the said area at night and arrested Abdul Goni with the yaba.
After filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kamalnagar PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Saturday, the SI added.
BOGURA: Police arrested a suspected drug dealer along with yaba tablets in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday. The arrested person is Hafijar Rahman, 39, a resident of Haatlal Village in the upazila.
Inspector of Nandigram PS Shawkat Kabir said acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by SI Abdur Rahim conducted a drive in Derahar Karitala area at around 10am and arrested Hafijar Rahman along with eight yaba tablets.
A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, Inspector Shawkat added.
MYMENSINGH: Police, in separate drives, arrested seven drug traders along with 155 yaba tablets from different areas of Haluaghat Municipality in the district on Thursday night.
The arrested are: Motaleb, 30, son of Ramzan Ali, Mukul Mia, 28, son of Mahis Uddin, and Md Harmuz Ali, 32, son of Safdar Ali of Mokamia Village; Suruj Ali, 29, son of Chan Mia of Paschim Gobrakura Village, Md Dulal, 37, son of Nidu Mia, Abu Bakkar Siddique, 37, son of late Soleman Kari, and Abul Kalam, 36, son of late Abul Kashem of Purba Gobrakura area.
After filing separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Haluaghat PS, the arrested were produced before the court.
The PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agailjhara families alleviate poverty farming vegetables on floating beds
Girl violated in Naogaon
BWDB to plant 2,500 saplings in Gaibandha
3 OCs transferred in Sirajganj
A press conference protesting the alleged land fraud
FF Abdur Rahim’s 4th death anniversary observed
Sons ‘kill’ father at Hizla
40 villages inundated, two lakh people affected at Bhabadaha


Latest News
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Suspension of cricketers’ practice at SBNCS may extend
Abu Osman Chowdhury laid to rest with state honor
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
Imam passes away, mosque explosion death toll rises to 20
Demolition of Delhi’s slums will cause 'great distress': activists
500-year-old sturgeon found
'Govt arms shouldn't turn law enforcers into monsters'
Recovery with resentful Messi brings new complications for Barca
Russia defies sanctions threat over Navalny poisoning
Most Read News
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
War commander Abu Osman Chowdhury dies of coronavirus
Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH
Narayanganj mosque ACs explosion: Death toll rises to 11
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Narayanganj mosque explosion: 2 more die, 21 in critical condition
40 injured as mosque AC blasts in Fatullah
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft