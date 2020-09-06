Video
Sunday, 6 September, 2020
Home Countryside

Committee formed to probe assault on FF at RMCH

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Sept 5: Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) authorities have formed a three-member committee to probe assault on Freedom Fighter (FF) Isahak Ali in the hospital by a group of intern doctors.
RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous on Friday said the committee asked to submit its report within five working days.
FF Isahak said he took his wife Parul Begum to the hospital on Wednesday after she fell ill.
Parul died while receiving treatment in Ward No. 46 and her son Rakibul Haque was locked in a scuffle with intern doctors claiming that her mother died of negligence in treatment.
"Hearing the scream of my son, two intern doctors came to the ward and started beating him. Later, 15 to 20 more intern doctors joined with them and beat my son mercilessly. My sister-in-law was also injured in the attack when she tried to bare them from the attack," said Isahak.
He further said, "They even beat me after introducing myself as a freedom fighter. They slap, kick on my back, face and chest brutally and later, confined me in a room. The doctors beat my son in front of me. They did not bother to my request even after seeking apology to them."
Rakibul was sent to jail after the incident following a case filed by the intern doctors.


