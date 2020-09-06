Video
Hog plum growers at Kawkhali count losses

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Rabiul Hasan Robin

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Sept 5: Despite good yield of hog plum in Kawkhali Upazila of the district this year, growers are worried about low price.
It is the full season for hog plum now.
In the last full season, growers sold per maund hog plum at Tk 900 to 1,000, but this year it is selling at Tk 700 to 800.
Local farmers cultivate hog plum as a cash crop. So, its cultivation and production have gone up. It is a nutritious-rich fruit.
Besides shops, it sells in different areas including launch and ferry ghat, bus stand and other crowded areas.
It is commercially cultivated in Kawkhali, Swarupkathi and Nazirpur upazilas of the district.
Hog plum trees are noticed in every house of the upazilas. It is also cultivated along different roadsides. Many people are cultivating it raising isles in fallow lands. Some growers are earning lakhs of taka cultivating it in gardens.
Mature hog plums are available during the two Bengali months- Srabon and Bhadra.
Wholesalers buy hog plum gardens in advance seeing buds during the months of Falgun and Chaitra. Many growers themselves sell their products in market.
In the months of Ashar and Srabon, mature hog plums are brought to different godowns at Launch Ghat, Dakkhin Bazaar, Bekutia and Natun Bazaar of Kawkhali Upazila.
The plums are sent to Dhaka, Chandpur, Munshiganj, and Narayanganj districts. Wholesalers of these areas sell the fruits to retailers.
The hog plums of Pirojpur are tasty and big. So, these have a high demand.
Grower Jahirul Islam of Kawkhali said, hog plum yield has been good this year, but the price is poor. So, they are counting losses.
Purchasing one bag (90kg) of plum at Tk 1,100 to 1,200, wholesalers sell it at Tk 1,600 to 1,800 in Kawkhali wholesale market. In Dhaka, it sells at Tk 2,200 to 2,400.
A trader Jahangir Hossain of Kawkhali said it costs Tk 210 to 215 for sending one-bag plum to Dhaka or Munshiganj from any local warehouse. Later, 10 per cent of sale-value has to be paid as warehouse charge.




He also said, as the educational institutions have been closed due to corona, the demand for hog plum has declined. So, the traders are not getting fair prices despite increased productions, he pointed out.
Kawkhali Upazila Agriculture Officer Ali Azim Sharif said they are giving all kinds of advice to the hog plum growers. So, the yield has been higher this year. Besides, no pest attack has been reported this year.


