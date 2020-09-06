Video
California braces for more fires

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5: California is bracing for record-breaking temperatures and dangerous fire weather conditions this Labour Day weekend, with the National Weather Service urging people to limit outdoor activity and to stay hydrated.
"Saturday and Sunday will be about 20 to 30 degrees above normal across the entire area," Frank Fisher, a NWS meteorologist for the southern part of the state, told AFP.
"By Monday, we should be 10 to 20 degrees above normal ... but still very warm and dangerous outside," he added.
Fisher said temperatures are expected to peak to 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42.2 Celsius) in the Los Angeles area on Sunday and to 118 Fahrenheit (47.8 Celsius) further inland in Woodland Hills.   -AFP

