Thai students for school reform

BANGKOK, Sept 5: Hundreds of high school students demonstrated in Bangkok on Saturday to demand reform of an education system they say is outdated in the latest of more than a month of anti-authority protests.Protests that began on Thai university campuses have taken place almost daily since mid-July in an increasing challenge to the government in the Southeast Asian country with some protesters also demanding change to the powerful monarchy.Over 600 students rallied outside the education ministry in Bangkok. They called for the freedom to be able to speak their minds at school and the relaxation of rigid rules on uniforms and behaviour."Thai education has made us puppets," 18-year-old Supicha "Menu" Chailom said. "We are not robots of the system, we are the youth and have the right to express ourselves." -REUTERS