Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:32 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile ‘10 times limit’

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

TEHRAN, Sept 5: Iran now has more than 10 times the amount of enriched uranium permitted under an international agreement, the UN's nuclear watchdog says.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran's enriched uranium stockpile had reached 2,105kg (4,640lb).  Iran insists its nuclear programme is exclusively for peaceful purposes.
It comes after Iran gave IAEA inspectors access to one of two suspected former nuclear sites. The agency said it would take samples at the second site later this month.
Last year, Iran began deliberately and publicly reneging on commitments it had made under the international nuclear accord, signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and the US.
This included the production of more enriched uranium than it was allowed - although only at enrichment levels far below that required for use in atomic weapons.
Iran's move came in retaliation against US sanctions reinstated by President Donald Trump when he abandoned the deal.   -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Melania defends Trump
California braces for more fires
Thai students for school reform
Mali junta open talks on transition to civilian rule
Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile ‘10 times limit’
UN chief warns of famine in 4 conflict-hit nations
Kosovo to recognize Israel
Trump ends anti-racism training in federal govt


Latest News
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Suspension of cricketers’ practice at SBNCS may extend
Abu Osman Chowdhury laid to rest with state honor
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
Imam passes away, mosque explosion death toll rises to 20
Demolition of Delhi’s slums will cause 'great distress': activists
500-year-old sturgeon found
'Govt arms shouldn't turn law enforcers into monsters'
Recovery with resentful Messi brings new complications for Barca
Russia defies sanctions threat over Navalny poisoning
Most Read News
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
War commander Abu Osman Chowdhury dies of coronavirus
Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH
Narayanganj mosque ACs explosion: Death toll rises to 11
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Narayanganj mosque explosion: 2 more die, 21 in critical condition
40 injured as mosque AC blasts in Fatullah
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft