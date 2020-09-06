Video
Kosovo to recognize Israel

Serbia to move embassy to Jerusalem

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

WASHINGTON, Sept 5: Former foes Kosovo and Serbia agreed on Friday to normalize economic relations in a US-brokered deal that the administration of President Donald Trump touted as a major diplomatic success.
The two sides signed statement in the White House Oval Office committing to a raft of measures to improve transport infrastructure and border crossings, cut trade tariffs and share energy and water resources, and to implement earlier agreements on opening highway and rail links.
They also agreed, as part of their commitments, to improve their relations with Israel. Serbia will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem while Kosovo, a majority-Muslim country, will formally recognize the Jewish state.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Serbia will become the first European country to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem, following Washington's ground-breaking recognition of contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital almost three years ago.
Kosovo will also set up its Israel mission in Jerusalem and in exchange earn Israel's recognition, as it seeks to further legitimize its 2008 declaration of independence and statehood.
"I thank my friend the president of Serbia... for the decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and to transfer his embassy there," Netanyahu said, saying the controversial move would happen by July 2021. "I would like also to thank my friend President Trump for contributing to this achievement," he said in a statement.
It was the second big news out of Washington in a month for Israel on the diplomatic front.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

