Trump refuses to condemn Russia over Navalny ‘poisoning’





"I don't know exactly what happened. I think it's tragic, it's terrible, it shouldn't happen," Trump said. "We haven't had any proof yet, but I will take a look at it," Trump said in a press conference."

Trump said he had heard that Germany had made a finding that Navalny, who fell ill on a Siberian flight last month, had been poisoned with the deadly Novichok nerve agent. Since then Europe has threatened new sanctions and NATO called for an international investigation into the alleged attempted assassination.

Germany has briefed its NATO partners and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said there was "proof beyond doubt" that Navalny was poisoned with Novichok. "We have not seen it ourselves," Trump said of the evidence from German investigators.

Based on what Germany is saying that seems to be the case, he added. "I would be very angry if that's the case," he said. Trump did not say what action he would take if convinced that President Vladimir Putin's most potent political opponent had been the victim of a murder plot.

But he said he has been "tougher on Russia than anybody else by far." At the same time, Trump said, he considered ongoing nuclear arms negotiations with Moscow more important than any other issue. "It's the most important thing," he said.

Russia defied threats of new sanctions over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, as US President Donald Trump said on Friday he had not yet seen proof that the Kremlin critic was a victim of Moscow's Novichok programme.

A new crisis in ties between Russia and the West broke out after Germany said this week there was "unequivocal evidence" that President Vladimir Putin's top foe had been poisoned using the Soviet-era nerve agent.

Western leaders and many Russians have expressed horror at what Navalny's allies say is the first known use of chemical weapons against a high-profile opposition leader on Russian soil.

The 44-year-old lawyer fell ill on a Siberian flight last month and was evacuated to Germany for treatment. He has been in an artificially induced coma for the past two weeks.

The Kremlin again denied responsibility for the attack on Friday.

"A whole number of theories including poisoning were considered from the very first days," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "According to our doctors, this theory has not been proved." -AFP















