US vote-by-mail begins as WH campaign turns ugly





With two months until Election Day, Trump is seizing on fears over violent protests in US cities and questioning the integrity of voting by mail, while challenger Biden intensified his criticism of a "deplorable" leader who he said is not fit for office.

Worries about the unabated spread of coronavirus are expected to prompt a surge in the number of ballots cast by mail, as millions seek to avoid polling stations.

In a country on edge over the health crisis and a national reckoning about race, the next 60 days will test the ability of the world's largest economy to organize its election while profoundly changed by a pandemic that has killed 187,000 Americans.

North Carolina was to begin mailing out more than 600,000 ballots, in response to a major spike in demand. Other key battleground states such as Wisconsin -- which both candidates visited in recent days -- will follow in the coming weeks.

A recent poll by USA Today and Suffolk University showed that 56 percent of Republican voters surveyed said they would go in person to vote, while only 26 percent of Democrats plan to do the same.

One out of every four Biden voters said that if the Democratic former vice president loses on November 3, they would not be ready to accept a Trump victory as "fairly won." About one in five Trump voters said a similar thing.

As he seeks a second four-year term, Trump has for months sowed doubt among his base about the legitimacy of an election with a significant number of mail-in votes.

Trump -- who himself votes by mail in his adopted home state of Florida -- has repeatedly, and without evidence, said mail-in voting could lead to widespread fraud.

He even has suggested to his supporters that they try to vote twice to test the system -- earning him scorn on social media and from Democrats.

The tense campaign battle heated Thursday when The Atlantic magazine reported -- citing four anonymous sources who said they had firsthand knowledge of the discussions -- that Trump had referred to US Marines buried in a World War I cemetery in France as "losers" and "suckers" for getting killed in action.

When visiting France in November 2018 for the centenary of the end of the Great War, Trump did not visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris -- officially because bad weather grounded his helicopter.

Meanwhile, Trump and Biden will square off in their first debate in late September, but a preemptive face-to-face clash -- or detente -- could occur next Friday at an anniversary ceremony commemorating the 9/11 attacks.

The president and his Democratic challenger are both scheduled for September 11 visits to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed into a field on that day in 2001.

It remained unclear whether the two visits will overlap, but it will likely be the closest the rivals have been to one another in months. "I didn't know he was going until after I announced I was going," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, two days after his campaign announced the Democrat's plans.









Biden, who is ahead in national polls but whose lead is tighter in all-important swing states including Pennsylvania, signalled he would share the stage with Trump in Shanksville if invited to do so. "He is still the president of the United States," Biden said. -AFP





