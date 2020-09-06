Video
Djokovic through to last 16 as bizarre delay shrouds US Open

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates a win during his Men�€�s Singles third round match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany on Day Five of the 2020 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. photo: AFP

NEW YORK, SEPT 5: Novak Djokovic sailed into the last 16 of the US Open on Friday as off-court intrigue forced the delay of a men's singles match over issues linked to coronavirus.
Djokovic outclassed Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in a routine victory for the world number one, who is chasing an 18th Grand Slam singles title.
Far from routine was a last-minute attempt by New York health officials to prevent France's Adrian Mannarino from playing his last-32 encounter against German fifth seed Alexander Zverev.
The intervention led to a back and forth between tournament organizers and the state government and resulted in the match, which Zverev won in four sets, starting over three hours late.
"It was a weird situation for me," said Mannarino, one of 11 players put under enhanced safety protocols earlier this week after compatriot Benoit Paire was withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for coronavirus.
"I was just laying on the sofa still trying to be focused just in case I would go on court," he said, following Zverev's 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2 victory.
Zverev will now play  unseeded Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last 16 while Djokovic will play Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the quarter-finals.
Earlier, Japan's Naomi Osaka battled into the last 16 of the women's draw.




The two-time Grand Slam winner required three sets and 2hr 33 min to dislodge 18-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in an early game at Arthur Ashe Stadium.   -AFP


