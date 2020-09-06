Italy's record winning run ends with Bosnia draw

FLORENCE, SEPT 5: Italy's all-time record run of consecutive wins came to an end on Friday with a 1-1 draw in their opening UEFA Nations League match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Roberto Mancini's side had won their last 11 matches coming into the clash at the all-but empty Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, with their last fixture a 9-1 hammering of Armenia in their final qualifying match for the postponed Euro 2020.

Stefano Sensi levelled for the hosts midway through the second half after Bosnia forward Edin Dzeko had opened the scoring but the 'Azzurri' couldn't find the finishing touch in the League A, Group 1 match to stretch their streak of wins beyond the coronavirus-enforced break in international football. -AFP





