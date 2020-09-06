Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:31 AM
latest
Home Sports

Mo Farah sets world one-hour record on return to track

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Britain's Mo Farah celebrates after victory and a world record in the men's one hour event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 4, 2020. photo: AFP

Britain's Mo Farah celebrates after victory and a world record in the men's one hour event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 4, 2020. photo: AFP

BRUSSELS, SEPT 5: Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah marked his return to the track at Friday's Diamond League meeting in Brussels with a stunning world record in the one-hour event.
Three years after having opted for road running, Farah showed no sign of cobwebs as he ran 21.330 kilometres over the 60 minutes behind closed doors at the King Baudouin Stadium.
Farah, who won 5,000-10,000m doubles for Britain at both the London and Rio Olympics, bettered Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie's previous best of 21.285km, set back in 2007, by 45 metres.
"I'm very pleased to break the world record today," said Farah.
"What an amazing way to do it and show people what is possible.
"I feel tired, but at same time the part of race we had to work hard... we weren't sure what we were doing, we just helped each other and got through it and it's nice to break a world record."
It was a formidable record: the equivalent of 52-and-a-half laps at an average of 67 seconds per lap, or 2:47min per kilometre.
And at one stage, the 37-year-old Briton, also a six-time world gold medallist, looked to have dropped that vital programmed pace, with Belgian training partner Bashir Abdi still in the running.
There might have been no crowd, but the record attempt featured piped-in music, audience cheering and a visual time guidance aid: 400 LED lights installed in drainage covers that lit up to mirror the desired pace.
Farah and Abdi duly took of the flashing lights and upped the pace to get back on record-setting time.
With five minutes to run, Abdi took the lead for the first time, sweeping Farah around on his coattails.




As the gun fired for the final minute, Farah opened up his rangy stride to shoot past the Belgian and maintain his form through to a second gunshot that ended the race.
Farah, who aims to compete in the 10,000m at next year's postponed Tokyo Olympics, will return to road racing next month when he acts as a pace setter in the London marathon for Kenya's world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea add Havertz to near £200 million spending spree
Djokovic through to last 16 as bizarre delay shrouds US Open
Italy's record winning run ends with Bosnia draw
Messi concedes defeat in Barca battle but future still in doubt
Mo Farah sets world one-hour record on return to track
AHF officially clear over age complexities
England see off Australia in final-ball T20 thriller
Sreesanth gets early relief


Latest News
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Suspension of cricketers’ practice at SBNCS may extend
Abu Osman Chowdhury laid to rest with state honor
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
Imam passes away, mosque explosion death toll rises to 20
Demolition of Delhi’s slums will cause 'great distress': activists
500-year-old sturgeon found
'Govt arms shouldn't turn law enforcers into monsters'
Recovery with resentful Messi brings new complications for Barca
Russia defies sanctions threat over Navalny poisoning
Most Read News
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
War commander Abu Osman Chowdhury dies of coronavirus
Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH
Narayanganj mosque ACs explosion: Death toll rises to 11
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Narayanganj mosque explosion: 2 more die, 21 in critical condition
40 injured as mosque AC blasts in Fatullah
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft