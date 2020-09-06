AHF officially clear over age complexities





"Yes the AHF officially confirmed us through email today as players born after January 1, 1999, will able to participate in the January next year's Bangabandhu U-21 Junior Asia Cup Hockey," informed BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS today.

The AHF also confirmed the venue and fixture of the tournament, he added.

The tournament was earlier scheduled to hold on June 4-14 this year but the problem has aroused as the tournament had been postponed and shifted to January next due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It had brought a big blow for Bangladesh junior hockey team as eight players fell in age complexities problem due to the postponement of the tournament. Among the eight, five players are experience and important of main eleven.

Earlier, the AHF informed that the players, whose age are within twenty one year till December 31, 2020, will only able to take part in the tournament scheduled for March next year. But now as per the special permission which the AHF got from International Hockey Federation, players born after January 1, 1999, will able to participate in the January next year's U-21 Asia Cup Hockey.

The BHF will host the Bangabandhu Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey scheduled to be held on 21-30 January next at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium here.

The ten countries are Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, India, Oman, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Pakistan and host Bangladesh. The top three countries of the Junior Asia Cup will qualify for the next edition of Men's Junior Hockey World Cup. -BSS



















