

Sreesanth gets early relief

India's one-time key fast bowler, Sreesanth's life-ban for his alleged spot-fixing role in the 2013 IPL season was reduced (by the BCCI ombudsman Justice (retd) DK Jain) to 7 years after the Supreme Court of India had set aside it and ordered the Indian cricket board to reconsider the decision and decide the length of fresh ban.

The sanction period is now ending on September 13, 2020. however, Sreesanth believes that he has been allowed to play from September 1.

Speaking exclusively over telephone, he said, "After seven long years it is a day to rejoice. I can now officially start training and practice to play the matches. Thanks a lot for all the love and media I have been given. It meant a lot to me".

"By God's grace and lots of prayers of my family and dear ones including media, I feel humbled and motivated".

"I will give my very best t every moment and keep at it", he singed off.

Sreesanth has played 90 internationals (27, Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T-20Is).

According to Tinu Yohannan, the former fast bowler, who has been the Kerala State coach, Sreesanth has to prove his fitness now before being considered by the selectors. "Because of the COVID-19, the ground facilities are not yet opened. He will be able to use the association facilities from September 21. That's the State government guidelines for all sports bodies".









.





Indian pacer S. Sreesanth is considering his seven year old ban ended on Tuesday, the 1st September, i.e. 13 days prior to the scheduled date.India's one-time key fast bowler, Sreesanth's life-ban for his alleged spot-fixing role in the 2013 IPL season was reduced (by the BCCI ombudsman Justice (retd) DK Jain) to 7 years after the Supreme Court of India had set aside it and ordered the Indian cricket board to reconsider the decision and decide the length of fresh ban.The sanction period is now ending on September 13, 2020. however, Sreesanth believes that he has been allowed to play from September 1.Speaking exclusively over telephone, he said, "After seven long years it is a day to rejoice. I can now officially start training and practice to play the matches. Thanks a lot for all the love and media I have been given. It meant a lot to me"."By God's grace and lots of prayers of my family and dear ones including media, I feel humbled and motivated"."I will give my very best t every moment and keep at it", he singed off.Sreesanth has played 90 internationals (27, Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T-20Is).According to Tinu Yohannan, the former fast bowler, who has been the Kerala State coach, Sreesanth has to prove his fitness now before being considered by the selectors. "Because of the COVID-19, the ground facilities are not yet opened. He will be able to use the association facilities from September 21. That's the State government guidelines for all sports bodies".