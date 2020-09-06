Suspension of cricketers’ practice at SBNCS may extend

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) may extend the suspension of cricketers individual training programme at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) for some days more.

The cricketers training session was halted for three days after Thursday's practice session due to the fear of coronavirus as a trainer was found Covid-19 positive.

But since the Sri Lanka series is approaching, the suspension will not be so long due to the issue of cricketers' fitness.

In accordance with standard health protocol, the BCB started this individual training programme from July 19. Then the number of cricketers increased and from this month, the board started a small group practice session also. -BSS







