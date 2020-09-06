Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:31 AM
latest
Home Sports

Suspension of cricketers' practice at SBNCS may extend

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) may extend the suspension of cricketers individual training programme at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) for some days more.
The cricketers training session was halted for three days after Thursday's practice session due to the fear of coronavirus as a trainer was found Covid-19 positive.
But since the Sri Lanka series is approaching, the suspension will not be so long due to the issue of cricketers' fitness.
In accordance with standard health protocol, the BCB started this individual training programme from July 19. Then the number of cricketers increased and from this month, the board started a small group practice session also.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea add Havertz to near £200 million spending spree
Djokovic through to last 16 as bizarre delay shrouds US Open
Italy's record winning run ends with Bosnia draw
Messi concedes defeat in Barca battle but future still in doubt
Mo Farah sets world one-hour record on return to track
AHF officially clear over age complexities
England see off Australia in final-ball T20 thriller
Sreesanth gets early relief


Latest News
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Suspension of cricketers’ practice at SBNCS may extend
Abu Osman Chowdhury laid to rest with state honor
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
Imam passes away, mosque explosion death toll rises to 20
Demolition of Delhi’s slums will cause 'great distress': activists
500-year-old sturgeon found
'Govt arms shouldn't turn law enforcers into monsters'
Recovery with resentful Messi brings new complications for Barca
Russia defies sanctions threat over Navalny poisoning
Most Read News
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
War commander Abu Osman Chowdhury dies of coronavirus
Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH
Narayanganj mosque ACs explosion: Death toll rises to 11
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Narayanganj mosque explosion: 2 more die, 21 in critical condition
40 injured as mosque AC blasts in Fatullah
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft