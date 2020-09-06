Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:31 AM
latest
Home Sports

BFF Election

Two forms for vice-president, three for member posts sold

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Sports Reporter

BFF vice-presidents Tabith Awal and Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi on Saturday brought forms for vice-president post for the upcoming BFF executive committee election to be held on  October 3 at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.
On the first day of the form purchasing, a total of five forms are sold. Apart from the two forms of vice-president post, three forms for member post are sold. Brothers Union officinal Amer Khan, Sakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan and Tipu Sultan brought these forms.
None has purchased forms for the president and senior vice-president posts yet.
Contest will be held for 21 post of the executive committee of BFF. There is one post for the president, one for senior vice-president, four for vice-presidents and 15 for executive members.
Beginning on Saturday, the form sale will continue till Monday, from 11:00am to 5:00pm each day.
Afterwards, these forms will be sorted out on 11 September while one will be able to withdraw their candidacy till 12 September. The names of the contester will be finalised and ballot number will be given on 13 September.




In the meantime, BFF vice-president Baday Roy who has been suffering from Coronavirus demanded the BFF election commission defer the election. But, the commission dismisses such a demand and says that the commission has no jurisdiction to do so.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea add Havertz to near £200 million spending spree
Djokovic through to last 16 as bizarre delay shrouds US Open
Italy's record winning run ends with Bosnia draw
Messi concedes defeat in Barca battle but future still in doubt
Mo Farah sets world one-hour record on return to track
AHF officially clear over age complexities
England see off Australia in final-ball T20 thriller
Sreesanth gets early relief


Latest News
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Suspension of cricketers’ practice at SBNCS may extend
Abu Osman Chowdhury laid to rest with state honor
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
Imam passes away, mosque explosion death toll rises to 20
Demolition of Delhi’s slums will cause 'great distress': activists
500-year-old sturgeon found
'Govt arms shouldn't turn law enforcers into monsters'
Recovery with resentful Messi brings new complications for Barca
Russia defies sanctions threat over Navalny poisoning
Most Read News
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
War commander Abu Osman Chowdhury dies of coronavirus
Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH
Narayanganj mosque ACs explosion: Death toll rises to 11
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Narayanganj mosque explosion: 2 more die, 21 in critical condition
40 injured as mosque AC blasts in Fatullah
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft