Two forms for vice-president, three for member posts sold





On the first day of the form purchasing, a total of five forms are sold. Apart from the two forms of vice-president post, three forms for member post are sold. Brothers Union officinal Amer Khan, Sakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan and Tipu Sultan brought these forms.

None has purchased forms for the president and senior vice-president posts yet.

Contest will be held for 21 post of the executive committee of BFF. There is one post for the president, one for senior vice-president, four for vice-presidents and 15 for executive members.

Beginning on Saturday, the form sale will continue till Monday, from 11:00am to 5:00pm each day.

Afterwards, these forms will be sorted out on 11 September while one will be able to withdraw their candidacy till 12 September. The names of the contester will be finalised and ballot number will be given on 13 September.









In the meantime, BFF vice-president Baday Roy who has been suffering from Coronavirus demanded the BFF election commission defer the election. But, the commission dismisses such a demand and says that the commission has no jurisdiction to do so.





