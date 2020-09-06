

Tigers coach Domingo reaches Bangladesh today

Along with Domingo fielding coach Ryan Cook and trainer Nick Lee also will arrive in Dhaka. Bowling Coach Ottis Gibson however will come day after tomorrow (Sunday), officials of BCB Cricket Operations informed.

Spin bowling Coach Daniel Vettori and newly appointed batting consultant Craig McMillan will join Bangladesh team in Sri Lanka.

All of the coaches however will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days as per Bangladesh government rules.

"Domingo was scheduled to be in Dhaka on September 2 but due to the delay of flight, he will reach the country on September 6," Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan earlier said.

They had done a corona test when they were scheduled to fly on September 2. But since the flight was delayed, they underwent corona test again.

"Vettori and McMillan will join the side in Sri Lanka," Akram said, adding that former batting coach Neil McKenzie had talked to McMillan and gave him idea about the Bangladesh batsmen.

"McKenzie shared his experience about Bangladeshi batsmen with McMillan. Hopefully, McMillan now will find it easier to deal with the batsmen."

Bangladesh will leave the country for a three-match Test series in Sri Lanka on September 23 and before that they will have a short practice camp in Dhaka. They will start their main practice camp in Sri Lanka, Akram informed.

The practice camp for Sri Lanka tour will start on September 21. However Domingo and co's quarantine period ends on September 20. -BSS















