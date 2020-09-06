Biman to resume Dhaka-Doha flights from tomorrow

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume flight operation on Dhaka-Doha-Dhaka route from tomorrow, Monday September 7.

The national flag carrier suspended its flight on this popular destination in Qatar since middle of March following outbreak of global Covid-19 pandemic.

A Biman official said the national flag carrier is yet to finalise how many flights will be operated on this route. Besides, he said passengers will have to go through various terms and conditions to visit Doha.



















