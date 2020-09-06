Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:30 AM
latest
Home Business

Biman to resume Dhaka-Doha flights from tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is set to resume flight operation on Dhaka-Doha-Dhaka route from tomorrow, Monday September 7.
The national flag carrier suspended its flight on this popular destination in Qatar since middle of March following outbreak of global Covid-19 pandemic.
A Biman official said the national flag carrier is yet to finalise how many flights will be operated on this route. Besides, he said passengers will have to go through various terms and conditions to visit Doha.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil industry placing risky bet on plastics: report
Virus-hit Virgin Atlantic cuts 1,150 more jobs
Biman to resume Dhaka-Doha flights from tomorrow
RBI revamps norms for priority sector loans, adds startups
Pandemic worsens American inequality: Fed chair
China’s Sinopec awards 10-year gas tender to Qatargas
BD urges Japan to extend DFQF access for exports
Gold gains in London as dollar stalls


Latest News
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Suspension of cricketers’ practice at SBNCS may extend
Abu Osman Chowdhury laid to rest with state honor
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
Imam passes away, mosque explosion death toll rises to 20
Demolition of Delhi’s slums will cause 'great distress': activists
500-year-old sturgeon found
'Govt arms shouldn't turn law enforcers into monsters'
Recovery with resentful Messi brings new complications for Barca
Russia defies sanctions threat over Navalny poisoning
Most Read News
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
War commander Abu Osman Chowdhury dies of coronavirus
Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH
Narayanganj mosque ACs explosion: Death toll rises to 11
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Narayanganj mosque explosion: 2 more die, 21 in critical condition
40 injured as mosque AC blasts in Fatullah
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft