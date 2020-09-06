

RBI revamps norms for priority sector loans, adds startups

With agriculture being the only sector that is expected to grow during the current fiscal year, the RBI has decided to ramp up credit flow to this segment and said targets prescribed for small and marginal farmers and weaker sections will be increased in a phased manner. Banks can now lend up to Rs 5 crore to Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and individual households can get loans up to Rs 10 lakh for renewable energy generation.

Banks can also give loans up to Rs 5 crore for setting up schools, drinking water facilities and sanitation facilities. Post Covid-19, healthcare, sanitation and startups have emerged as focus areas and the government is keen to support these sectors. Clean energy is another key area that has received attention in recent years.

"The inclusion of startups in PSL will reduce their cost of capital by allowing them better access to bank credit. Going forward, equity infusion will not be the only route to follow when startups need funds for working capital requirements, and this will

greatly ease the risk of ordinary shareholders being wiped out due to 'down-rounds'," said SBI chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh. However, to boost lending to startups, it is also imperative to set in place an institutional mechanism as they don't have collateral and performance evaluation mechanism matrix, he added. The RBI last revised PSL norms in 2015.

The new norms will benefit microlenders who cater to the priority sector as defined by the RBI. This is because banks have been allowed to buy such loans or invest in securitised assets, representing loans to various categories of priority sector, except 'others' category, and these will qualify for priority sector. -TNN



































MUMBAI, Sept 5: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has overhauled its priority sector lending (PSL) norms to boost fund flows to districts that have been excluded and has doubled its limit for health infrastructure to Rs 10 crore, and for renewable energy to Rs 30 crore. According to the new norms, loans of up to Rs 50 crore to startups (as defined by the industry ministry) also qualify as PSL.With agriculture being the only sector that is expected to grow during the current fiscal year, the RBI has decided to ramp up credit flow to this segment and said targets prescribed for small and marginal farmers and weaker sections will be increased in a phased manner. Banks can now lend up to Rs 5 crore to Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and individual households can get loans up to Rs 10 lakh for renewable energy generation.Banks can also give loans up to Rs 5 crore for setting up schools, drinking water facilities and sanitation facilities. Post Covid-19, healthcare, sanitation and startups have emerged as focus areas and the government is keen to support these sectors. Clean energy is another key area that has received attention in recent years."The inclusion of startups in PSL will reduce their cost of capital by allowing them better access to bank credit. Going forward, equity infusion will not be the only route to follow when startups need funds for working capital requirements, and this willgreatly ease the risk of ordinary shareholders being wiped out due to 'down-rounds'," said SBI chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh. However, to boost lending to startups, it is also imperative to set in place an institutional mechanism as they don't have collateral and performance evaluation mechanism matrix, he added. The RBI last revised PSL norms in 2015.The new norms will benefit microlenders who cater to the priority sector as defined by the RBI. This is because banks have been allowed to buy such loans or invest in securitised assets, representing loans to various categories of priority sector, except 'others' category, and these will qualify for priority sector. -TNN