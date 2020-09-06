Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 September, 2020, 5:30 AM
latest
Home Business

G20 foreign ministers discuss easing travel restrictions

Published : Sunday, 6 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

G20 foreign ministers discuss easing travel restrictions

G20 foreign ministers discuss easing travel restrictions

RIYADH, Sept 5: G20 foreign ministers on Thursday sought international cooperation over easing travel restrictions and reopening borders, as months of coronavirus shutdowns exert a drag on the global economy.
National shutdowns of varying intensity and duration have taken a toll on livelihoods around the globe as businesses are shuttered, revenues plunge and millions are forced out of work.
"During the meeting, foreign ministers acknowledged the importance of opening borders, uniting families, and promoting measures to allow the economy to thrive," the G20 group said in a joint statement.
The ministers also discussed the "importance of coordinating precautionary measures" across borders to protect lives and livelihoods, added the statement following a virtual meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia.
The oil-rich kingdom, which has suspended international travel for months in a bid to limit the spread of the virus, holds the G20 presidency this year.
"Reopening borders, in accordance with all the protective measures� will help our economies to thrive, people to prosper, and will of course bring hope for humanity," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was quoted as saying in the statement.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said concerns were growing that the current travel restrictions "could outlast the immediate crisis".
He urged the G20 ministers to agree on "common criteria" to lift the restrictions based on a scientific approach.
In his remarks at the meeting, he also implored the ministers to boost investment to support "safe travel", including measures to enhance testing and tracing.
The meeting comes after a raft of recent economic data, from India to Europe, laid bare the toll from lockdowns as nations try to keep a lid on an illness that has killed more than 850,000 people and infected over 25 million.
New Delhi on Monday reported that Asia's third-largest economy suffered a historic 23.9 per cent contraction between April and June amid hefty restrictions on businesses.
Meanwhile, Brazil's economy, the biggest in Latin America, contracted by a record 9.7 per cent in the second quarter of the year.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Oil industry placing risky bet on plastics: report
Virus-hit Virgin Atlantic cuts 1,150 more jobs
Biman to resume Dhaka-Doha flights from tomorrow
RBI revamps norms for priority sector loans, adds startups
Pandemic worsens American inequality: Fed chair
China’s Sinopec awards 10-year gas tender to Qatargas
BD urges Japan to extend DFQF access for exports
Gold gains in London as dollar stalls


Latest News
Mystery into Marzia Kanta murder unearthed after two years
Suspension of cricketers’ practice at SBNCS may extend
Abu Osman Chowdhury laid to rest with state honor
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
Imam passes away, mosque explosion death toll rises to 20
Demolition of Delhi’s slums will cause 'great distress': activists
500-year-old sturgeon found
'Govt arms shouldn't turn law enforcers into monsters'
Recovery with resentful Messi brings new complications for Barca
Russia defies sanctions threat over Navalny poisoning
Most Read News
Death toll from Narayanganj mosque explosion climbs to 12
Saifur Rahman's 11th death anniversary Saturday
War commander Abu Osman Chowdhury dies of coronavirus
Corona infected Attorney Gen Mahbubey Alam admitted to CMH
Narayanganj mosque ACs explosion: Death toll rises to 11
Death toll climbs to 14; Probe bodies formed
Narayanganj mosque explosion: 2 more die, 21 in critical condition
40 injured as mosque AC blasts in Fatullah
US sends back over 100 Bangladeshis
PM: Ensure best treatment for N’ganj burned patients
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft