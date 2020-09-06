Canada adds 246,000 jobs as rebound continues





With those gains, the Canadian economy has now recovered almost two-thirds of the jobs lost since March when a lockdown was ordered to slow the spread of the outbreak.

Some 1.1 million positions have yet to be recouped, according to Statistics Canada.

"The labor market recovery continued in August, but the going is getting tougher," CIBC analyst Andrew Grantham said, noting that the latest figures were in line with forecasts.

Grantham pointed in a research note to "reopening plans having largely gone as far as they will go before a vaccine is available."

As such, he said, "we will be entering a new phase of the recovery where the path (to) higher employment is slower and potentially uneven," especially if there is a spike in Covid-19 cases.

In the months prior to Canada's coronavirus shutdown, full-time employment had reached record highs, while growth in part-time work was relatively flat.

As a result of the lockdown, the unemployment rate had more than doubled from 5.6 per cent in February to a record high of 13.7 per cent in May.

All of the August new jobs were full-time, said Statistics Canada.

But employment remains far below pre-pandemic levels for low-wage workers and youth, it said.

Unemployment among Arab, Black and Southeast Asian Canadians also continues to be higher than the average.

In August, employment continued to increase at a faster pace in the services-producing sector (+218,000 jobs) than in the goods-producing sector (+28,000).

Accommodation and food services as well as retail trade were among the industries hardest hit by the initial shutdown. -AFP



















